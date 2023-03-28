INDIALIFESTYLE

Manipur to set up shelter home at Moreh for Myanmar refugees

NewsWire
0
0

The Manipur government is considering setting up a temporary shelter home in the border town of Moreh to accommodate around 5,000 immigrants who fled from conflict-torn Myanmar, officials said on Tuesday.

A ministerial team comprising three state ministers — Letpao Haokip, Awangbow Newmai and Th Basanta Singh — had on Monday visited Moreh along the Myanmar border to study the area where the shelter home is expected to be set up. They also interacted with the Myanmarese immigrants.

An official said that the Myanmar nationals would be given temporary shelter in the shelter home and would be deported to their country soon after the situation in Myanmar normalises.

The border town of Moreh is 110 km from state capital Imphal.

Among the refugees, Myanmar MP Thangsel Haokip, who is also taking shelter in Manipur, reportedly informed the ministerial team that they would like to take shelter in the Indian territory as the violent clashes between the Myanmar military and the People’s Defence Force (PDF) rebels continue in the Saingang region of Myanmar that borders with the Indian states of Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Amid the clashes between the Myanmar army and the resistance group PDF, the Manipur government has deployed additional security forces and asked the Assam Rifles to maintain strict vigil along the international border.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had earlier said that the security along the India-Myanmar border with Manipur has been tightened to avoid untoward incidents.

According to security officials and the district administration, round-the-clock foot patrolling has been intensified along the international border. Besides, additional forces comprising Manipur State Rifles, police and other security personnel have also been deployed.

Manipur shares around 400 km unfenced border with Myanmar, which is the main source of smuggling of drugs, golds, exotic animals, poppy seeds and other contrabands.

20230328-180806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PIL in Delhi HC seeks transfer of Mehrauli murder case to...

    Sukriti, Prakriti had to walk barefoot in forest for ‘Kya Say’...

    Do you really need to be able to wear or touch...

    Goa granted Rs 400 crore to promote cage fishing culture: Minister