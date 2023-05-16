A high-level security and coordination meeting was held in Imphal on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur, which was devastated by the recent ethnic violence that claimed over 70 lives and left over 1,800 houses and huge number of government and private properties destroyed.

Defence sources said that the security coordination meeting was held at the 1st Manipur Rifles complex and attended by senior officers of all central and state forces deployed in Manipur.

Senior officers of the Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, the CRPF, the BSF, and the RAF attended the meeting and deliberated upon the measures to be undertaken in event of future contingencies. The officials also discussed steps to synergize the efforts of all security forces to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

To restore complete peace in Manipur, the Army has undertaken multi-pronged strategies including maintaining the highest vigil along the state’s 400 km unfenced border with Myanmar.

Defence sources said that over 7,000 Army and Assam Rifles soldiers, including women personnel, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and other modern gadgets have been relentlessly engaged in area domination to ensure early restoration of complete normalcy in Manipur.

The sources said that Army authorities, in consultation with the state government and all stakeholders, has worked out fresh and elaborate security measures to address the fears of people of all communities, especially those staying in fringe vulnerable areas outside Imphal.

20230516-200803