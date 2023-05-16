INDIA

Manipur: Top level meet held to adopt fresh security strategies

NewsWire
0
6

A high-level security and coordination meeting was held in Imphal on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur, which was devastated by the recent ethnic violence that claimed over 70 lives and left over 1,800 houses and huge number of government and private properties destroyed.

Defence sources said that the security coordination meeting was held at the 1st Manipur Rifles complex and attended by senior officers of all central and state forces deployed in Manipur.

Senior officers of the Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, the CRPF, the BSF, and the RAF attended the meeting and deliberated upon the measures to be undertaken in event of future contingencies. The officials also discussed steps to synergize the efforts of all security forces to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

To restore complete peace in Manipur, the Army has undertaken multi-pronged strategies including maintaining the highest vigil along the state’s 400 km unfenced border with Myanmar.

Defence sources said that over 7,000 Army and Assam Rifles soldiers, including women personnel, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and other modern gadgets have been relentlessly engaged in area domination to ensure early restoration of complete normalcy in Manipur.

The sources said that Army authorities, in consultation with the state government and all stakeholders, has worked out fresh and elaborate security measures to address the fears of people of all communities, especially those staying in fringe vulnerable areas outside Imphal.

20230516-200803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Whole world suffering’: SC on urgent hearing plea for temple reopening

    Should countries along the Bay of Bengal become part of the...

    Baby Jalebi helps you pick the best diaper bag for your...

    Vijay Varma: It’s never easy to make a mark in the...