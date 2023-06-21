INDIA

Manipur unrest: 3 injured in IED blast; Security forces dismantle militants’ bunker

NewsWire
0
2

Three people were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) placed in a vehicle exploded at Kwakta in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The injured were shifted to Bishnupur district hospital and one of them is said to be critical.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area following the incident, a police official said in Imphal.

On the day, security forces dismantled a bunker reportedly used by militants in Leimakhong area of Imphal West district.

Intermittent firings between the rival militant outfits were also reported from two places in Manipur’s Imphal East and Imphal West districts. However, there was no report of death or injury in these firing incidents.

Meanwhile, the Army, Assam Rifles and various other central and state security forces have been continuing combing operations in different parts of the state.

Search operations were also conducted to recover the arms and ammunition from miscreants and arrest those involved in violence.

As many as six students organisations in Manipur have decided to boycott the nine MLAs who submitted a memorandum to Prime minister Narendra Modi pointing to a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

The students bodies, which include the All Manipur Students Union, Manipur Students Federation, Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur, and Kangleipak Students Association, have miffed that the nine MLAs in their memorandum have stated people have lost faith in the state government and the administration.

They said that it is not the time for leaders to take political advantage of the situation.

Eight BJP MLAs and an independent legislator submitted a five-point memorandum to Prime Minister Modi last week, claiming that people have no trust and confidence in the government and the administration.

20230621-232202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nadda releases BJP’s Assam manifesto

    DJB moves SC against Hry govt over pollution in Yamuna

    GIS tent cities now open for public viewing

    Foxconn buys large tract of land near Bengaluru, BJP cheerful