Three people were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) placed in a vehicle exploded at Kwakta in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The injured were shifted to Bishnupur district hospital and one of them is said to be critical.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area following the incident, a police official said in Imphal.

On the day, security forces dismantled a bunker reportedly used by militants in Leimakhong area of Imphal West district.

Intermittent firings between the rival militant outfits were also reported from two places in Manipur’s Imphal East and Imphal West districts. However, there was no report of death or injury in these firing incidents.

Meanwhile, the Army, Assam Rifles and various other central and state security forces have been continuing combing operations in different parts of the state.

Search operations were also conducted to recover the arms and ammunition from miscreants and arrest those involved in violence.

As many as six students organisations in Manipur have decided to boycott the nine MLAs who submitted a memorandum to Prime minister Narendra Modi pointing to a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

The students bodies, which include the All Manipur Students Union, Manipur Students Federation, Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur, and Kangleipak Students Association, have miffed that the nine MLAs in their memorandum have stated people have lost faith in the state government and the administration.

They said that it is not the time for leaders to take political advantage of the situation.

Eight BJP MLAs and an independent legislator submitted a five-point memorandum to Prime Minister Modi last week, claiming that people have no trust and confidence in the government and the administration.

20230621-232202