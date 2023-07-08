INDIA

Manipur violence: Banks to provide relief measures on loans

NewsWire
0
0

In view of over two-month long ethnic violence in Manipur, banks would provide relief measures by way of rescheduling the existing loans. Accordingly, banks have been instructed to extend the moratorium period up to 12 months, officials said here on Saturday.

Manipur Institutional Finance Department Director Anna Arambam said that a Special State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting recently decided that banks would provide relief measures by way of rescheduling of existing loans and sanctioning of fresh loans as per the emerging requirements of all loan borrowers in agricultural, MSME and other retail loans.

He said that banks have been instructed to extend the moratorium period up to 12 months from the date of implementation of the rehabilitation, restructuring measures and for retail loans under P-segment (Personal/Pension/Vehicle/Housing loans etc), EMI repayment may be deferred by 12 months.

Those borrowers, whose repayment capacity has been severely affected due to disruption of economic activities and loss/damage of economic assets, including agriculture and allied activities may contact the concerned banks for availing the moratorium and other rehabilitation and restructuring measures, the official said.

The Manipur government has recently issued a notification saying that relief measures may be taken up under RBI’s (Relief Measures by Banks in Areas Affected by Natural Calamities) Directions, 2018.

Arambam said that opening of bank branches was also reviewed by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi.

Out of a total of 241 bank branches in Manipur, 218 have been opened as on July 6.

Efforts are being made to reopen the remaining 23 branches at the earliest.

Out of 396 ATMs, 320 are functioning. Banks were requested to make all-out efforts to ensure that the remaining 70 ATMs are also made functional.

The government has conveyed its readiness to extend all possible assistance to the banks, the official said.

2023070836157

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP not to contest Kerala bypolls

    Akhilesh asks Cong to support regional parties in defeating BJP

    Urban Company grants shares worth Rs 5.2 cr to 497 gig...

    Modi thanks people for giving resounding mandate to BJP in Guwahati...