Padma Shri awardee (2007) and prominent theatre artiste Heisnam Sabitri on Friday said that the Kuki militants, who are under Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement, are targeting the common villagers residing in the nearby foothills in Manipur.

“These people (Kuki militants) who are under agreements with the government, have clearly violated the ground rules of the agreement and are attacking the common people and sending out the wrong impression to the outside world as the Meiteis targeting them instead,” said Sabitri, an internationally-acclaimed actress.

She said: “It is quite unfortunate to hear in some media platform that all the tribals in the valley areas are unable to stay because of the torture meted out by the Meiteis. But the reality is that the Meiteis are very hospitable, simple and peace-loving people. People with vested interest are creating confusion.”

The prominent theatre artiste, who got best actress award by the panel of critics in the 3rd Cairo International Festival of experimental theatre in 1991, expressed disappointment on the portrayal of the present crisis occurring in the state of Manipur as between the Hindus and Christians.

“The way the issue is being taken and portrayed as religion-based is unacceptable. They have not heard the correct version of the present crisis saying that it is between Hindus and Christians. I cannot agree to this misconception. The Hindus and Christians are living lovingly and peacefully together even now,” Sabitri, who received National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for acting in 1991, said.

“In my locality Langol where people of every community and religion live, we have been coexisting peacefully and lovingly since ages till now and have been sharing whatever we have and our experiences with one another.”

She said that the incident had already occurred, but as of now, we should learn to forget and move on to bring a peaceful solution to this problem and I earnestly pray that peace prevails in the state.

Heisnam Sabitri was honoured with Nandikar Award in 2002 at Kolkata on the occasion of the year of women empowerment by Nandikar theatre group.

