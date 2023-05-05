The violence in Manipur caused reactions in the neighbouring states as thousands of students of different northeastern states are studying in the state while a large number of Manipuris, including those of the Meitei community, are also living in states around.

Tribals belonging to Naga and Kuki communities, though mostly inhabiting in Nagaland and Manipur, are also living in other northeastern states.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, in a letter to his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh, said that he is deeply pained by the violence that has flared up in parts of Manipur and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and tribals there.

“At a time when our two states are already facing issues as a result of the political situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh and the lingering effects of Covid-19, including the prospect of a new wave with more and more cases being detected, such violence only makes things worse,” he said.

Zoramthanga requested Biren Singh to exercise his leadership that the people of Manipur know he is capable of and reach out to all parties involved to try and bring an end to this senseless violence.

He assured the highest cooperation of his government and the people of Mizoram as they pray for reconciliation and healing in the state of Manipur.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Meiteis, including a large number of students, held a protest in Guwahati on Friday in the wake of the violence that paralysed Manipur for the past three days.

Meanwhile, a section of protesters alleged that the Manipur government’s intention to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state is behind the outbreak of the violence.

In the wake of the ongoing unrest in Manipur, over 600 people have crossed the border into Assam’s Cachar district seeking shelter, officials said.

“We have arranged temporary shelters at a few government schools in the Lakhipur sub-division area. Food and other necessary commodities have been provided to them,” a Cachar district official said.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh separately expressed their reactions over the Manipur violence and asked their senior officials to keep in touch with the Manipur authorities to ensure safety and wellbeing of the students studying in medical colleges and agricultural university in Manipur.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is now in election campaign in Karnataka, said in a tweet: “Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families.I am also in constant communication with the HCM N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis”.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, after holding a meeting with senior officials, said that he had tried to contact his Manipur counterpart on Thursday night and even Friday morning but Biren Singh “could not take my call, perhaps he is busy”.

“However, I have instructed our Chief Secretary (J.K. Sinha) and the Director General of Police (Amitabh Ranjan) to be in touch with the administration in Manipur as around 150 students are studying there in the medical college, dental college and in the agriculture college. Tripura government has also opened a helpline number for proving round the clock support to residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in a tweet, said: “I am deeply disturbed about the unrest in Manipur. I appeal to the people of Manipur for peace and harmony.”

“We have activated the helpline 1800-345-3644 for students staying in Manipur and for parents in case of emergencies. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of our students studying in the state,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted.

“We are bringing back our stranded students and citizens through regular flights and chartered flights. We are closely in touch with the central and state governments, security agencies to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the safe return of our students and citizens,” Sangma told the media.

Taking to Twitter, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said: “Deeply pained over the violence in Manipur, which has displaced several families. In this hour of crisis, we are with the people of Manipur and HCM Shri N. Biren Singh ji and extend support to every step aimed restoring peace and bonhomie in the state.

“Dialogue is the best way to resolve all differences and grievances in a democratic set up. My special thanks and gratitude to HCM Assam Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji for his kind interventions in ensuring the affected families are taken care of if they take shelter in the state. I am hopeful the peace will soon return to Manipur, a great land of diversity, fraternity and compassion.”

The Meghalaya government has started evacuating students and civilians from violence-hit Manipur. State Health and Family Welfare and Law Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Friday that 64 students were evacuated from Manipur to Guwahati airport in Assam and eight more students would be evacuated on Saturday morning, while another 36 more would be shifted on Sunday.

The efforts to evacuate the students and civilians of Meghalaya from Manipur would continue till normalcy returns in that state.

