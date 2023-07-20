Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh over the gruesome incident of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state’s Thoubal district and asked him to take stringent action against the perpetrators, sources said on Thursday.

During their phone conversation on Thursday morning, Biren Singh informed Shah about actions being initiated, since the video of the horrific incident went viral on social media the previous day, the sources added.

The Union Home Minister then directed the Chief Minister to take stringent action against the perpetrators.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Biren Singh confirmed the arrest of one person and added that a search operation is currently underway to nab the rest of the accused.

“My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.

“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he added.

The May 4 incident took place just a day after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur which has so far killed hundreds of people and forced thousands of others from their homes.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) , the two women were also gang raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked.

