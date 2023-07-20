INDIA

Manipur viral video case: Amit Shah asks Biren Singh to take stringent action against culprits

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh over the gruesome incident of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state’s Thoubal district and asked him to take stringent action against the perpetrators, sources said on Thursday.

During their phone conversation on Thursday morning, Biren Singh informed Shah about actions being initiated, since the video of the horrific incident went viral on social media the previous day, the sources added.

The Union Home Minister then directed the Chief Minister to take stringent action against the perpetrators.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Biren Singh confirmed the arrest of one person and added that a search operation is currently underway to nab the rest of the accused.

“My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.

“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he added.

The May 4 incident took place just a day after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur which has so far killed hundreds of people and forced thousands of others from their homes.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) , the two women were also gang raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked.

2023072042268

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two arrested with drugs worth Rs 8 cr in Delhi

    Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon limps off the field after suffering right...

    Extended trauma: Month after rail mishap, a man still awaits brother’s...

    India-Pak game one of the most popular matches on Instagram during...