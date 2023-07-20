The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of Manipur viral video in which two women can be seen being paraded naked by a mob of men, and issued notice to Twitter.

“NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo motu cognisance, the DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action,” the NCW tweeted.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that one primary suspect involved in the incident has been apprehended, and there are expectations of more culprits being arrested by the evening.

“The NCW has taken action against the circulation of the disturbing videos on Twitter by issuing a notice to the platform. All those responsible for the reprehensible act will face appropriate punishment for their actions,” she said.

Videos of the incident that occurred on May 4, a day after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, went viral on Wednesday.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) , the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked while being groped by a mob. The gravity of the situation caught the attention of the Supreme Court, which has now also taken suo moto cognizance of the viral videos.

In response to the shocking incident, a bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, have sought an action taken report from both the Central and state governments by July 28.

The apex court has made it clear that it will intervene if necessary actions are not taken promptly.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident and said that what happened with the daughters of Manipur cannot be forgiven.

He addressed the media before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, stating that the incident is a matter of shame and anguish for the entire nation.

The Prime Minister also assured the country that those responsible for the heinous act will not be spared.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with citizens across the country expressing their solidarity with the victims and demanding justice for the appalling crime.

