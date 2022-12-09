INDIA

Manipur yet to appoint Human Rights Commission chairperson

Despite the Manipur High Court order, the state government is yet to appoint the chairperson and two members of the state Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

Manipur Advocate General Lenin Singh Hijam on Friday said that the state government is exploring to appoint an interim chairperson of the MHRC, pending the exercise of appointing a regular chairman to the Commission.

On October 10, a division bench of the High Court had given one last opportunity to the state government to publish an advertisement or issue a notification for filling up the post of MHRC chairperson.

The state government on October 20 sought another 10 days’ time from the High Court to issue a notification for the appointment of the chairperson and two members.

A public interest litigation was filed by Urikhimbam Nobokishore seeking direction from the High Court for the appointment of the chairperson and members of MHRC as mandated under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and also for appointment of the necessary officers and staff of the MHRC under the Manipur Human Rights Commission Service Rules, 2021.

