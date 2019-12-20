Manipur Youth League to start in February

Imphal, Jan 10 (IANS) A Manipur Youth League involving eight teams in each age category — U-13, U-15 and U-18 — will start from February 2 and will tentatively run till April here.

There will be 177 matches played with each team playing 14 games. A total of 600 budding footballers will look to impress during this meet.

The format of the league will be league stage (home and away) followed by semi-finals and final on knockout basis.

The semi-finals and final will take place at the Kuman Lumpak Stadium, which is the home ground of I-League clubs Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC and Neroca FC.

–IANS

dm/bg