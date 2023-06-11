A candlelight and sit-in-demonstration was held here by the people from Manipur in Tripura to urge the people in their home state to restore peace and normalcy

Holding placards and banners and chanting slogans, thousands of men and women, condemning the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, also expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims and other affected by the devastating violence.

Demanding immediate action and appropriate steps by both the state and Central governments to stop the senseless killings of innocent people and bring the peace and normalcy in Manipur, the demonstrators also urged the civil society organisations to play a positive role in this hour of crisis.

Holding candles and placards bearing slogans like ‘no separate administration’ and ‘save territorial integrity of Manipur’, they passionately urged for the restoration of harmonious coexistence among all communities, as witnessed in the past.

The candlelight demonstration was jointly organized by the Puthiba Welfare and Cultural Society and the All Tripura Meitei Community.

People from Manipur, staying in Tripura for the purpose of education, jobs and various other works, also took part in the demonstration held at the Aboynagar on the outskirts of the capital city.

In Tripura, around 30,000 Manipuri people, mostly from the Meitei (Meetei) community, have been living for many decades.

