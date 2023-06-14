INDIA

Manipur’s agony is nation’s pain, but clearly not PM’s: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday once again trained its guns at the BJP-led Centre over the fresh killings in violence-hit Manipur, saying the agony of the people of northeastern state is the nation’s pain, “but clearly not the Prime Minister’s as he continues to maintain silence”.

Congress general secretary communications in-charge Jairasm Ramesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, “The agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated. Their agony is the nation’s pain but clearly not the PM’s – he continues to maintain silence. HM’s belated visit and outsourced interventions to Assam CM are not having any significant impact.”

His remarks came after at least 11 people were killed and 23 others injured when suspected militants attacked the Khamelock village in Manipur.

A police official said that heavily armed militants attacked the village late on Tuesday night and fired at the villagers with automatic weapons killing nine people on the spot and injuring 23 others, including women.

Two people succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Manipur has witnessed devastating ethnic violence since May 3, killing over 120 people and injuring more than 350, besides destroying thousands of houses, large numbers of private and government vehicles and properties.

