In the recently concluded assembly elections in Manipur, nine out of 14 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background while 17 out of 48 crorepati winners have won against non-crorepati runners up, an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Friday.

Association for Democratic Reforms and Manipur Election Watch have analysed the vote share for the all 60 constituencies in the Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 and found out that the winners of the Manipur state assembly elections 2022 won by an average of 44.73 per cent of total votes polled, compared to the 2017 elections winners who had won by an average of 45.39 per cent of total votes polled.

In all, 22 winners (37 per cent) won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency while 38 winners (63 per cent) won with less than 50 per cent of the total votes polled in their constituency.

Seven out of 14 winners (50 per cent) with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above while 18 out of 48 crorepati winners (37.5 per cent) have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above.

When it came to margin of victory, the analysis showed that 22 winners have won with a margin of victory of less than 1,000 votes and four winners have won with more than 25 per cent of margin of victory.

Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei (BJP) from Keirao constituency won with 29 per cent margin of victory.

Nongthombam Biren Singh (BJP) from Heingang constituency won with 58 per cent margin of victory.

Among the 60 winners, only five are women; with two have won with more than 20 per cent margin of victory.

Among the women winners, SS Olish (BJP) from Chandel constituency won with the highest vote share, i.e., 79.06 per cent in her constituency. She won with a 58.32 per cent margin of victory, the analysis showed.

Meanwhile, out of total 35 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 25 per cent of vote share in their respective constituencies. In all, 13 (37 per cent) have won with more than 50 per cent of vote share while 22 (63 per cent) re-elected winners have won with less than 10 per cent of margin of victory whereas six have won with more than 20 per cent of margin of victory.

Also, out of the total 18,57,448 votes polled in Manipur assembly 2022, mere 10,349 (0.56 per cent) were polled for the NOTA.

