Manipur’s top cop shoots self, condition serious (Ld)

Imphal, July 18 (IANS) The condition of the Manipur’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar, who on Saturday reportedly shot himself at his official chamber, “is still not out of danger”.

Doctors at a private hospital in Imphal operated upon the police officer and he is in the ICU of the hospital where his condition is said to be “serious and not out of danger”, officials said.

A police official said that Arvind Kumar, a 1992 batch Manipur cadre IPS officer, shot himself with his service revolver at his official chamber at the 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex near the Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon.

“Immediately, Arvind Kumar was taken to a private hospital in Imphal and then shifted to the ICU. His condition was stated to be critical,” a police officer refusing to be named told IANS.

“He used his service revolver and had shot himself on his chin and the bullet pierced his cheekbone. Police is looking into the incident and efforts are on to ascertain the cause of the likely suicide attempt. It was not yet known why the senior police officer shot himself,” the police officer said.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Chief Secretary J. Suresh Baby, top police officials including Manipur Director General of Police L.M. Khaute have also visited the hospital.

The Chief Secretary said that Kumar’s condition is very serious but according to the doctors he is responding to the treatment.

“Kumar will be sent to Delhi or in a better hospital outside Manipur, once his condition improves,” the Chief Secretary told the media and said a probe has been ordered about the incident.

The IPS officer Arvind Kumar was earlier posted in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at a very senior position in Delhi before returning to Manipur recently. “The police officer was staying alone in Imphal and he was in mental stress due to some unknown reasons,” a Manipur police officer said.

Opposition Congress in the state prayed for the senior police officer’s speedy recovery. “Arvind Kumar was posted in the IB in Delhi as Joint Director. May God give strength to his friends and family members,” Congress spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said.

