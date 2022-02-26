Manish Gupta murder case: Accused UP cops to be produced before Delhi Court

All the six accused Uttar Pradesh police officers involved in the sensational murder case of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta will be produced before a Special CBI Court in New Delhi on Saturday.

The accused were shifted from Uttar Pradesh and lodged in Tihar jail three days ago, Tihar jail official had confirmed this to IANS.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on January 7 filed a charge sheet against six accused policemen in the murder case of Manish Gupta at a hotel in September 2021.

The charge sheet was filed against six persons, including former SHO or Inspector, three former Sub-Inspectors, a Head Constable and a Constable under sections 302, 323, 325, 506, 218, 201, 34, 120-B and 149 of the IPC before the Special Judicial Magistrate Court, Lucknow.

It has been alleged in the charge sheet that on September 27, Ramgarh Tal Inspector J.N. Singh, Phalmandi police Post In-Charge Sub-Inspectors Akshay Mishra and Vijay Yadav and three other policemen had allegedly barged into the hotel room where the deceased businessman was staying with his friends.

The policemen then thrashed them after an argument during which Gupta died. All the six policemen named in the FIR are currently in jail.

The CBI registered a case on November 2, 2021, on the request of the UP government and took over the investigation on November 29, 2021.

IANS on January 5 learnt from sources that the investigation found evidence of ‘excessive use of power’ by the policemen.

A CBI officer privy to the probe said the sequence of events was examined by forensic experts to know the pattern and nature of injuries, while call detail records of all the accused policemen were also checked to know if they had any prior connection with the victim but no such link was found.

The CBI team also took Gupta’s friends — Pradeep Chauhan and Hardeep Chauhan — to the hotel and recreated the crime scene to match their statements to know what exactly happened inside the room on the day of the incident.

20220226-083201