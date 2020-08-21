Canindia News

Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra on how concept of fashion has evolved over the years

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE00

Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra says the idea of fashion has changed over time, while opening up on the concepts of fashion and young fashion influencers in the digital era.

“Over the years, fashion and its concepts have evolved. While styling remains a significant factor, persona, conduct and confidence have become defining norms to make a mark in the industry.

Malhotra will be part of the second edition of “Myntra Fashion Superstar” on MTV, starting in September. “The show is a perfect platform for all fashion enthusiasts to showcase their skills and I’m sure it will give them the right push to work towards their dreams.”

The show intends to break stereotypes and change the conversation around fashion.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Rahul Mishra partners with Zoya for Paris Fashion Week

CanIndia New Wire Service

Fashion with a cause

CanIndia New Wire Service

Lakme Fashion Week finale inspired by #FreeYourLips (IANS Exclusive)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More