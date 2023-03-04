New Delhi, March 4 (IANSlife) Designer Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse line comes together with Lakme for the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Grand Finale. The grand finale will be an extension of the brand’s newly launched #UnapologeticallyME campaign. Malhotra will showcase his bold and edgy Diffuse collection, in line with its ‘Find Your Core’ philosophy

Aiming to re-tag conventional titles and redefine the rules of fashion in line with Lakme’s philosophy of #UnapologeticallyME, the Manish Malhotra Diffuse collection will see a splash of game-inspired prints representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgenous styles. The collection is steeped in the spirit of enabling everyone to find their core and express themselves unfiltered and the show is for the fashionistas who are ready to take on the world, looking and feeling their best both on and off the runway.

Commenting on the show, celebrity favourite, Manish Malhotra said, “Celebrating one year of Diffuse at the Grand Finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. The rules of fashion are being redefined, it’s time to re-tag. I’m excited to bring the next drop of Diffuse with striking digital prints in androgynous and futuristic designs along with Lakme’s bold endeavour to be #UnapoloegeticallyME. Let the games begin.”

Commenting on the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale and the showcasing designers, Harman Dhillon, Vice President Skin Care & Color Cosmetics at Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “We, at Lakme, are excited to bring to you another season of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. This season will be pivoted around our #UnapologeticallyME campaign that celebrates fashionist as at work – accomplished Indian women who unapologetically embrace fashion, beauty and themselves in all walks of life; women who prove that prioritising beauty does not strip them of their substance. Partnering with celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, who is known for pioneering trends through his Diffuse collection’s signature aesthetic, we look forward to our joint endeavour to redefine the new era of beauty and fashion in the country.”

Renowned makeup artist, Daniel Bauer will conceptualize the show-stopping makeup looks for the show this season, complementing the genius of Lakme and Manish Malhotra. Commenting on the concept of the show, he said, “The Lakme Grand Finale is the biggest and most influential fashion and beauty moment in our country. Through this show and with two icons of our industry, Lakme and Manish Malhotra, we’re going to confront and challenge what beauty stereotypes and goals mean in 2023 and beyond. No apology for who you are and the makeup you choose, we are championing Unapologetically Me for everyone, every day.”

The Lakme Grand Finale in collaboration with Manish Malhotra will be a spectacular show to watch out for. Held on the concluding day of Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI, the collection encourages Indian women to embrace beauty and fashion unapologetically.

