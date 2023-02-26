INDIALIFESTYLE

Manish Sisodia arrest: RAF deployed outside CBI’s HQ in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Security has been up outside and around the areas near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital after the probe agency on Sunday arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam matter following a day-long questioning, an official said.

According to an official, Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed outside the CBI office to maintain the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also deployed additional force to prevent untoward incidents.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after eight hours of questioning.

Earlier on Sunday, Section 144 was imposed in and around the areas near the CBI headquarters to prevent gatherings.

The police had said that it was being done to stop AAP workers from moving closer to the CBI office.

20230226-205005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Pushpa’ music composer Devi Sri Prasad to hoist Indian flag on...

    Brendon McCullum will bring a sense of security, identity to England:...

    UP govt to hold quiz competitions ahead of GIS-23

    Gurugram Police return 130 stolen mobiles worth Rs 26 lakh to...