INDIA

Manish Sisodia moves bail plea in excise policy case

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Tuesday moved a bail plea in a court here in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Rouse Avenue Court while issuing notice to the central agency, listed the matter for the next hearing on March 25.

On March 17, the court had extended the AAP leader’s ED custody in the same case till March 22.

The court had, on Monday, sent Sisodia to judicial custody till April 3, in the same case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After the CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26, the ED also arrested him in the same case on March 9.

During the last hearing in the ED case, the court was apprised by the ED that important details have come up during Sisodia’s custody and he had to confront with other accused persons.

The probe agency had informed the court that voluminous data from the former Deputy Chief Minister’s email and mobile is also being forensically analysed.

