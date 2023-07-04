Seema Sisodia (49), the wife of AAP leader and former Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, was admitted to the hospital after her health deteriorated on Tuesday.

According to sources, she has been suffering from multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. Her symptoms are worsening and her condition is becoming critical.

As per the doctors, multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes the immune system to attack the protective covering of nerve fibres, resulting in communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body. Over time, this can lead to a gradual loss of control over the body.

Manish Sisodia is currently lodged in jail for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, while the couple’s son is studying abroad.

Seema Sisodia had been admitted to the hospital thrice in the recent past due to her ill health.As per the doctors, she is slowly losing control over her body due to the progression of the disease.

Sisodia was first diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2000. She has been undergoing treatment for the same for the past 23 years.

As a result of her health condition, she is currently showing symptoms which include reduced mobility, loss of balance with increased risk of falls, as well as bowel and bladder control problems. The disease eventually leads to loss of muscle control, slowly taking away the patient’s ability to move, walk or talk.

The doctors have said that considering her physical condition, she needs regular physiotherapy and medicines to reduce the symptoms and effects of the disease.

2023070433863