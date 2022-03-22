INDIA

Manish Tewari accuses Centre of misusing ED

By NewsWire
0
0

Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari has once again accused the Centre of allegedly misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the garb of raids.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “A snippet from my Parliamentary Question on Raids conducted by ED tells an eloquent story of misuse of PMLA. Out of 943 Prosecution Complaints filed only 23 Convictions. During 2004-14, 112 Searches, 2014- 2022, 2974 searches, Says it all.”

He said when the Congress was in power, only 112 searches were conducted by the anti-money laundering agency while during the BJP’s term it rose to 2,974.

He also said there were only 13 convictions out of 943 prosecution complaint (chargesheets).

However, this is not the first time when Tewari has accused the Centre for misusing agencies. In the past too he had raised such issues.

On Monday, the ED quizzed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in connection to the alleged coal scam.

20220322-113802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sir Pherozeshah Mehta’s over century-old cottage among Matheran’s treasures

Kids under 5 exempted from testing in India’s new international arrivals...

Uzbekistan, India moving swiftly to partner on Chabahar

ED files complaint against Patna-realty firm under PMLA