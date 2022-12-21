Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave a notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Chinese transgression at the Arunachal Pradesh border.

This is Tewari’s sixth notice on the issue. The earlier notices were not allowed by the chair.

The notice stated, “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. We have had the Hon’ble Defence Minister give a statement.

“However, there are crucial questions that need to be asked: Why are these clashes happening, first Galwan and now Yangtse? What do the Chinese want? Is the Government aware of Chinese mal-intentions? Have we lost any territory to the Chinese as a result of these aggressions, if so, how much and how does the government plan to get it back? Bilateral trade trade with China is at an all time high.

“Between 2020 to the present, imports from China have nearly doubled from $27.3 billion to $52.4 billion. These are issues that require taking Parliament into confidence.”

He alleged that the Chinese attempting to come inside Indian territory is a portentous sign. From Eastern Ladakh, the Chinese seem to be eyeing Arunachal and the 2,500 km Eastern Sector of the LAC.

Reports suggest that China has built massive infrastructure and there was additional troop buildup on the LAC. At least three additional PLA brigades are reportedly deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

These clashes are in addition to what has been happening in Eastern Ladakh where, despite multiple rounds of talks, 16 in total, China has vehemently refused to vacate areas it reportedly occupied after the major clash on May 5, 2020, said Manish Tewari.

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP and party in-charge of Telangana, also gave a notice on the similar issue.

