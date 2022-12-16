Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday raised the issue of conflict between the government and judiciary and sought to know whether it is trying to orchestrate a confrontation with the judiciary.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, he referred to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s comments on Supreme Court and Supreme Court judges, while making his point.

“The Law Minister of the country recently gave a statement saying that the Supreme Court should not hear frivolous PILs and bail applications. He further went on to say that Supreme Court judges take too many vacations, and then questioned the process of appointments to the higher judiciary. It raises a very fundamental question. Does this government believe in liberty? Does this government believe in Article 21? Is this government trying to orchestrate a confrontation with the judiciary?” Tewari said.

He said that there should be a discussion between the government and the judiciary.

The Supreme Court and the government have been at loggerheads after Rijiju had remarked that the Collegium system of selecting judges was “alien” to the Constitution.

The top court of the country had also struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC).

