ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manisha Koirala used to hike up the hills for two hours to shoot for song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Manisha Koirala has shared anecdotes about shooting for the song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh’ from the 1994 film ‘1942 A Love Story’ with actor Anil Kapoor.

The actress will be seen as a guest along with actress Mahima Chaudhary in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which will focus around personalities from the 1990s.

Kapil Sharma will be seen evoking a wave of nostalgia as he asks Manisha Koirala about her experience of shooting for the song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh’ and if she ever imagined that the song would become such a sensation.

Manisha replied: “Not really, but we all had a great passion for what we were doing back then, and during the shoot, everyone was working with great enthusiasm. We would wake up at 4 or 5 in the morning to hike up the hills for two hours, eagerly anticipating the sunrise and the magic hour to capture the perfect shots. Our team worked together like a family; we all loved every minute of the experience.”

Furthermore, Manisha will spill the beans on how she had a huge crush on Sanjay Dutt back in the day and how she told him about it.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230415-120204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’: Emotional Sonali gives contestant a nickname

    Rufy Khan enjoys directing more than acting

    Jaya’s complaint to Big B, says he never sends her flowers...

    Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy unwrap murder mystery ‘Candy’