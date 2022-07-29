‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Manit Joura talks about the challenges he and his co-actor Shakti Arora faced while doing an action sequence in heavy rainfall. In the upcoming episode, Arjun (Shakti Arora) will be seen lifting up Rishabh (Manit Joura) after the latter gets badly injured in an accident.

Shakti braved heavy rains and slippery conditions to shoot the whole sequence. In fact it was not easy for Manit as he found it difficult to balance his body on Shakti’s shoulders so that the latter can walk comfortably.

Manit says: “The upcoming episodes of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ will surely enthral the viewers and keep them hooked to their television screens. The audience has seen Arjun in revenge mode over the past few weeks and while he wants to harm Rishabh and Preeta(Shraddha Arya), his love for his brother is way more than his vengeance against him. And that’s why, as soon as he sees Rishabh suffering after the accident, he will run towards the latter, put him over his shoulders and take him to the hospital.”

He further praises Shakti for his dedication towards his work and says: “Since the day Shakti joined our team, he has always been up for shooting extraordinary sequences and taking up crazy challenges. When we were being briefed about the scene, I was very worried as he had to carry me on his shoulders. It was raining like cats and dogs, but he didn’t even hesitate once. He picked me up and put me on his shoulders flawlessly, carrying all my body weight on his shoulders without even saying a word or letting it show on his face.”

“It truly showcases the level of fitness that he has managed to achieve. In fact, it was difficult for me to balance on Shakti’s shoulders. I wanted to try and make the walk back as comfortable as possible for him. If I was finding it difficult, imagine the kind of difficulty he would be facing! I must mention that I had a great time shooting for this sequence and I am sure viewers will also love seeing it on their TV screens,” he concludes.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

