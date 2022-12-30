INDIA

Manjhi advocates ‘Gujarat model’ of liquor ban in Bihar

Hindustani Awam Morcha President and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday advocated “the Gujarat model” of liquor ban in Bihar.

At a ‘Litti-Chokha’ party organised at his official residence here, he said: “Due to the liquor ban, illegal manufacturing is taking place in Bihar. Liquor, which takes at least 10 days time, is made here in two hours. The chances of such liquor getting poisonous are very high. This is the reason why people are dying due to frequent hooch tragedies in Bihar.

“Liquor is also banned in Gujarat as well but people who need liquor are availing through permit systems. The Bihar government should endorse it. It will help to reduce illegal operation of liquor in the state.”

“Imposing ban is not a good idea which I pointed out several times on public platforms. I belong to a family where liquor was manufactured at home and every family member was consuming it except me. My age is 79 now and my lip never touched a single drop of liquor. I want to make a point that liquor ban can get successful by creating awareness and not through forcibly imposing on the common people,” Manjhi added.

Reacting to Manjhi’s statement, BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said: “Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji is an experienced leader who is talking about endorsing the Gujarat model of liquor ban in Bihar. Nitish Kumar should listen to his suggestion and implement it. It is in the interest of the common people of Bihar.”

