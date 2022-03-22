INDIA

Manjhi angry over attack on his relatives in Gaya

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi got angry on Tuesday following the attack on his niece and her family members in Gaya district.

“My niece Keshri Devi is a Panchayat member but is weak in the village. Hence, local strongmen were always trying to suppress her. If such an incident would have happened with me or my family, my men would open fire on them and at least kill 2 to 4 attackers,” he said.

Around 20 armed men attacked on Manjhi’s relatives, including his niece, in Mohkampur village under Barachatti block on Sunday, and also tried to kidnap Keshri Devi’s daughter in-law too. When the family resisted, the assailants beat them with their weapons.

“Mohkampur is Koiri (caste) dominant village and majority of them support my niece. Some of the strongmen have political revelry. Hence, they want to suppress her,” Manjhi alleged.

“After such a big incident, we have an expectation that local police will camp in the village for two to three weeks. Unfortunately, not a single police personnel has been deployed there. An FIR has been registered in Dobhi police station against 20 persons but Gaya police has arrested only one person till now.

“I am going to Mohkampur to meet the victims and also inspect the crime scene. This incident is an indication of callous attitude of Gaya police,” Manjhi said.

