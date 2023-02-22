INDIA

Manjhi attacks Kushwaha, accuses him having secret pach with BJP

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said that Upendra Kushwaha, who quit JD(U) and floated his own party, accused Nitish Kumar of having a deal with RJD while he himself has a tacit understanding with the BJP.

“The manner in which BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal met Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday confirms our belief that Kushwaha has a secret deal with the BJP but was accusing Nitish Kumar of being close to the RJD,” Manjhi said on the tenth day of Garib Sampark Yatra in Gaya.

On Tuesday, Jaiswal met Kushwaha in a closed-door meeting. They spent half-an-hour at the latter’s official residence.

While leaving the meeting venue, the BJP leader told media persons that it was a courtesy meeting after Kushwaha’s brave decision not just quitting the party’s primary membership but also the post of MLC.

While serving as the national president of JD(U) parliamentary board, Kushwaha had accused Nitish Kumar of having a deal with the RJD. He had demanded that Kumar disclose the deal in public domain.

Kushwaha made an issue out of that deal and took the rebellion path which ended up with his resignation from JD(U). On Monday, he announced the formation of a new party named Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD).

