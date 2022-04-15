INDIA

Manjhi calls Lord Ram ‘imaginary’ character, triggers row

NewsWire
0
0

The President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has again made a controversial statement on Lord Ram.

Speaking at an event organised by HAM MLA Praful Kumar Manjhi at Sikandra in Jamui district to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday, Manjhi said: “I don’t believe Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message.”

On September 22 last year, Manjhi had sparked a row after calling Lord Ram a historic figure who is just a character in a mythological story.

At the event in Sikandra, Manjhi also said: “People who perform Puja at other’s houses do not become big people. People belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should stop puja in their houses. Brahmins used to eat meat, consume liquor and speak lies. You cannot achieve religious merit ny inviting Brahmins at your houses for puja. In fact, you gain sin that way.”

Reacting to Manjhi’s remarks, RJD state unit chief Jagadanand Singh said: “I can’t understand why Manjhi repeatedly makes statements on Lord Ram. We worship Lord Ram. He is the creator of the universe. Why do some people use his name to create controversy and flare up communal tension in the society?

“I firmly believe that someone is asking him (Manjhi) to say such things to target the saffron brigade,” Singh said.

20220415-190204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka min calls for shooting miscreants who vandalised freedom fighter’s statue

    Nagaland killings: Cong demands probe by HC judge, Rs 1 cr...

    UP elderly couple shot at, son detained

    PM’s help sought to save school for blind in Varanasi