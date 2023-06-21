After Jitan Ram Manjhi led Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) joined NDA, Bihar Finance Minister and JD-U leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary claimed that the move was pre-planned.

“We already knew that Manjhi was talking to NDA. Him joining NDA is no surprise to us,” Chaudhary said.

Earlier, Manjhi and his son Santosh Kumar Suman met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in presence of MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Delhi. Following the meeting, Manjhi announced his party’s alliance with NDA. He said that HAMS is a part of NDA from now on.

On Opposition meet of June 23, Chaudhary said that the preparation for meeting has been completed and the leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Maan, Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti will arrive on June 22.

They will stay in the state guest house and have a meeting with CM Nitish Kumar at his official residence.

“It is a pride moment for us that top political leaders are coming to Patna. We have made special arrangements for them as per Bihari delicious foods, fruits and the cuisines of respective states,” Chaudhary said.

