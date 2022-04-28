A day after RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav levelled serious allegations, including of “conspiracy” against him, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday invited the former for his Iftar party on Friday.

In the month of Ramzan, various political parties of Bihar are organising Iftar parties. On Thursday, the ruling Janata Dal-United gave an Iftar party in the Haj Bhawan in Patna.

Manjhi, who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha, will now organise an Iftar party in his own residence on Friday evening.

“We have invited CM Nitish Kumar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Shahnawaz Hussain, Ashok Chaudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav and many other leaders and MLAs of Bihar,” HAM’s national General Secretary Danish Rizwan said.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday accused Manjhi of conspiring against him and his family. He made a sting operation of a Youtube blogger and claimed that Manjhi is hatching a conspiracy through local reporters to malign his political image.

Though Manjhi has not reacted to the allegations, Rizwan clarified that the Youtube blogger named Ved Prakash came to the residence of Manjhi for an interview related to the Iftar party but said that it does not mean Manjhi is conspiring against the RJD leader. “The allegation of Tej Pratap was completely baseless,” he had said.

Now, it remains to be seen if Tej Pratap Yadav accepts the invitation.

