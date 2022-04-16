INDIA

Manjhi says son Santosh Kumar Suman will be next HAM chief

The President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, handed over his political legacy to his son and cabinet minister Santosh Kumar Suman here on Saturday.

“I have decided to step down from the post of national president (of HAM) and hand it over to Santosh Kumar Suman. I will remain as a patron of the party to observe his works. Suman will work as the national president of the party,” Manjhi said.

Manjhi, during a Garib Chetana Rally in Patna on Saturday, further said: “We have taken the decision keeping in view my age and health.”

Following the announcement, Suman touched the feet of his father and took his blessings.

Reacting to the Assembly bypoll results in Bochahan, which the RJD won, Manjhi said: “BJP made the mistake during ticket distribution. The saffron party refused to give ticket to Amar Paswan and wrongly chose Baby Kumari.”

