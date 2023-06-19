The national executive committee meeting of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is scheduled to be held in Patna on Monday where Jitan Ram Manjhi will decide the future course of action.

The meeting will be held at the official residence of Manjhi after which he will go to Delhi most likely to meet the BJP top leadership in the evening.

Manjhi may negotiate with the BJP leaders about the post of Governor for himself and 2 to 3 seats for the party in the Lok Sabha poll. There is another chance that his party may go alone in the Lok Sabha election, said sources.

The HAM has four MLAs and an MLC in Bihar Vidhan Mandal. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son, Santosh Kumar Suman, who was the cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government, resigned from the post on June 13, and had alleged that Nitish Kumar was applying pressure on him to merge his party in the JD(U).

Nitish Kumar alleged that Jitan Ram Manjhi wanted an invitation from him for the opposition parties meeting scheduled on June 23 and Nitish Kumar denied it. He claimed that Jitan Ram Manjhi was meeting with the BJP leaders like Amit Shah on one hand and also wanting to join the opposition party meeting.

“Jitan Ram Manjhi may pass all the information about the planning of the opposition leaders which will be discussed in the meeting to the BJP,” the Chief Minister had said.

