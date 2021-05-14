Bihar’s ruling NDA constituent Hindustani Awam Morcha’s chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has demanded Rs 5,000 unemployment allowance for state youths in view of the economic crisis during lockdown period.

“We have promised Rs 5,000 allowance for unemployed youths in our 2020 election manifesto. Now, our government has come into power in Bihar. Hence, we have demanded from Nitish Kumar to grant Rs 5,000 as unemployment allowance for every youth who are jobless in Bihar.

“The current pandemic situation is extremely difficult to survive. In this case, many people are unable to survive in Bihar especially in rural areas. The financial benefit to youths of Bihar will help to fight with Corona infection in Bihar,” the former Chief Minister said.

Manjhi on Thursday slammed the Centre for “double standards” in providing necessary life-saving medicines, oxygen, vaccines and financial grants to Bihar.

–IANS

ajk/vd