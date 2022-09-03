ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Manju Warrier on biking trip to Himalayas with Ajith

NewsWire
0
0

Malayalam star Manju Warrier has thanked actor Ajith Kumar for having introduced her to his group of passionate bikers with whom she has completed a biking trip to the Himalayas.

The actress, who posted a series of pictures of her first road trip on bikes on Instagram, wrote: “Huge thanks to our Superstar rider Ajith Kumar Sir! Being an avid traveller, I’ve had the opportunity of travelling throusands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I’m doing a tour on a two-wheeler. “Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers.

And it was an honour to be introduced to Suprej and Sardar Sarfaraz Khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you Bineesh Chandra for joining me!”

Ajith is known to be passionate about racing, riding and shooting. The actor had only recently undertaken a bike riding tour of Europe and had come back to India to participate in a National level shooting competition where he won a handful of medals.

Meanwhile, actor John Kokken posted a video clip of Ajith riding his bike on the Himalayas on social media.

He wrote: “Whatever makes you happy, do it. Ajith Kumar Sir always inspires not just me but millions of people by what he does. Ajith Sir on his bike trip in the Himalayas. Love you Ajith Sir.”

20220903-130805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay Kumar issues apology for doing tobacco advert

    Adil Hussain-starrer ‘Raahgir’ to open UK Asian Film Festival

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Tejasswi gets insecure as Karan supports Shamita

    Team ‘Ariyippu’ thrilled with response to film at Locarno Film Festival