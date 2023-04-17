ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in ‘Shravani’

NewsWire
0
0

TV actor Manmohan Tiwari, who has been part of shows such as ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’, ‘Hum Hain Na’, ‘Arakshan’, ‘Honge Juda Na Hum’, ‘Anamika’, ‘Pavitra Bandhan’, ‘Police Factory’, and ‘Jana Na Dil Se Door’, and many more, has been roped in to play the character of Viren, the cunning and manipulative brother of Chandra (played by Arti Singh) in ‘Shravani’.

Talking about his character, he expressed: “I feel like destiny led me to this role, and it’s an incredible opportunity to play such a multifaceted and demanding character. I didn’t actively pursue this role; it simply found me. Every single day, I’m putting all my energy and emotions into bringing this character to life, with the goal of captivating and touching the audience.”

The actor, who was also seen in the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Savdhan India’, ‘Crime Alert, and Crime Patrol’, further said that he just hopes that the audience connects with his character and he does justice to it by playing with perfection.

He added: “My ultimate wish is for the audience to sense the authenticity and depth I’m aiming for and for this character to resonate with them on a profound level. It’s been an arduous journey of hard work and dedication, but I’m excited for the audience to witness the final result.”

‘Shravani’ will air on Shemaroo Umang.

20230417-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Umapathy turns director with ‘Raja Kili’

    Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora a ‘taskmaster’

    Karan Singh Chhabra talks about his character in short film ‘Continuity’

    Arjun Bijlani to host ‘Jhalak Diikhla Jaa 10’ this weekend