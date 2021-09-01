Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has appointed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to head the party committee on celebrating 75 years of Independence.

In a statement, the Congress said: “The committee will plan and coordinate the one year long celebration of 75th anniversary of Independence.”

The other members of the committee are A.K. Antony, Meira Kumar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Pramod Tiwari, M. Ramchandran, K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Mukul Wasnik has been made Convenor.

