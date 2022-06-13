Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had abandoned people of Sangrur after taking over the reins of the state and this was why the constituents were protesting against opening of AAP election offices for the forthcoming bypoll.

The SAD chief was addressing worker meetings in the Dirba Assembly constituency for joint panthic candidate Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, who is contesting the poll on the SAD symbol.

Badal said immediately after becoming the Chief Minister, Mann “had not only sublet governance of the state” to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but had also failed to conduct a thanksgiving tour of his constituency as well as the Sangrur parliamentary seat that had elected him to the Lok Sabha twice.

He said this is not all. “No development work has been initiated in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency and even ongoing works have been stopped.”

Alleging that Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had befooled them in the same way as done by Capt Amarinder Singh earlier, the SAD President said: “Don’t think that women will get Rs 1,000 per month as promised. The promised 300 units of free power will also not be given. Even schemes initiated by former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal including the ‘atta-daal’ scheme, shagun scheme and the old-age pension have been disrupted.”

“This AAP government has given nothing and has taken the state to the brink of disaster with the total breakdown in the law and order.”

Appealing to the people to wholeheartedly support the candidature of Rajoana, the SAD President said: “A vote for Biba Rajoana is a vote to free all Bandi Singhs who are in jail even after completion of their life sentences. I appeal to Punjabis to unite as one and elect Biba Rajoana to the Lok Sabha to free Sikh detenues and reunite them with their families.”

He also said how Rajoana’s immediate family was also a victim of police atrocities with her elder sister and brother being killed and their house being burnt. “This happened despite the fact that Biba Rajaona’s father had served in the army and had fought for the country.”

The SAD president also related how AAP and Kejriwal were coming in the way of the release of Dewinderpal Singh Bhullar, the brother of the SAD candidate.

He said Kejriwal was not signing the release order of Bhullar for the last seven months despite the fact that all official formalities had been completed.

The Sangrur parliamentary seat is considered a stronghold of the AAP as Mann has won this seat twice — both times with a margin of over one lakh votes. Also, the AAP won all nine assembly segments from this parliamentary seat during the recent Assembly elections.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll would be held on June 23 and the counting of votes on June 26.

Meanwhile, to ensure a thumping triumph AAP has deployed six Cabinet ministers to campaign for its candidate Gurmail Singh.

The Cabinet ministers are Brahma Shankar Jimpa in the Sangrur assembly constituency, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Dhuri, Gurmit Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala, Harpal Singh Cheema in Dirba, Harbhajan Singh in Malerkotla, Baljeet Kaur in Bhadaur and Laljit Singh Bhullar in Lehra.

Gurmail Singh is seeking votes on the name of the development works and pro-people initiatives taken by the Mann-led government in three months.

This seat fell vacant after Mann resigned as MP following his victory from the Dhuri assembly constituency.

