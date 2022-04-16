Fulfilling its major pre-poll promise, the Aam Aadmi Party’s government in Punjab led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity from July 1 in Punjab.

Addressing the newly recruited officers and employees of Punjab State Transmission Corporation (PSTCL) at a function here, Mann said the government would provide 600 units of free electricity to every household every two months.

The Chief Minister said the rates of industrial and commercial units would also not be hiked, besides continuing free electricity for the agriculture sector.

Mann further announced to waive off bills up to 2 KW load till December 31, 2021. He said Punjab would be the second state after Delhi to provide free power to the people in the country.

Mann said Punjab despite being the power producing state it was not still able to provide free or cheaper electricity to the people due to the wrong agreements done by the previous governments.

“There are still some hiccups in providing cheaper and free electricity to the people such as transmission losses, coal issues and some legal issues which his government is working to sort out,” added the Chief Minister.

He also said his government is committed to provide the cheapest electricity to the commercial and industrial sectors in the country which would also be fulfilled.

The Chief Minister listed out major achievements of his one month such as anti-corruption action line, anti-gangster task force, 25,000 new job announcements, delivery of ration to the houses, regularisation of services of 35,000 contractual employees and one MLA, one pension, etc.

He said NRIs want to pay back due to their love for their motherland and his government has been able to build trust of NRIs in just one month.

“The NRIs are approaching this government to contribute to the development of the state as they know that their money would be spent for the development purposes in the real sense.”

