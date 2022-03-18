Setting a new trend, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced the names of his Council of Ministers, who will be sworn in on Saturday morning here.

Against 17 vacancies in the Cabinet, the party is inducting 10 ministers.

The announcement of new Cabinet was made by Mann on Twitter.

Thet are Harpal Cheema (Dirba), Baljit Kaur (Malout), Harbhajan Singh (Jandiala), Vijay Singla (Mansa), Lal Chand Kataruchak (Bhoa), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Barnala), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Ajnala), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Patti), Brahm Shankar (Hoshiarpur), and Harjot Singh Bains (Anandpur Sahib).

Surprisingly, Sunam MLA Aman Arora, who had won with biggest margin in the election, has not been included in the first list of ministers.

While Cheema and Meet Hayer are the second-time legislators, all the others are first- timers.

Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan likely to be Speaker of the Assembly.

The ceremony to induct the ministers is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The AAP recorded a thumping win by claiming 92 of the Assembly’s 117 seats. The ruling Congress won 18, down from 77 in 2017.

20220318-220403