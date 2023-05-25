INDIA

Mann asks Channi to make information public about 'bribe for jobs'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday warned his predecessor and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to make information public about his nephew seeking “bribe for jobs” from sportsperson by May 31.

However, Channi has already denied the charge that his realtive sought Rs 2 crore from a cricket player for a government job under the sports quota.

“If you didn’t make public (the people who sought bribe) by May 31, I will declare the name and the place where the meeting took place,” Mann tweeted.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes three days after he made a scathing attack at a public function on the previous governments for “looting” the people.

He said the earlier regimes had “sold” the jobs to the youth whereas his government is providing the jobs in a transparent and fair manner totally on merit.

Addressing the gatherings after laying foundation stone of the tehsil complexes at Dirba and Cheema in Sangrur district, Mann said Channi’s nephew used to seek Rs 2 crore for every job.

Contrary to it, Mann said that ever since assuming the charge of office, his government has given jobs to more than 29,000 youths completely on merit.

Mann said these leaders who have “exploited” the youth of the state will not be spared and they will be made accountable to the people of the state.

He said the government is committed to the well being of the people and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. The previous regimes had “mercilessly plundered” the state due to which the state had lagged behind in progress.

Mann said the government would recover every single penny from these “corrupt leaders” who had robbed the state.

