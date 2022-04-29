Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday dedicated new multipurpose fire and mini fire tenders in the 20 newly established fire stations.

Lauding this citizen-centric initiative of the Local Government Department, Mann said it would be instrumental in saving the life and property of the people from the hazardous fire incidents often taking place.

He hoped with pressing into service these newly multipurpose and mini tenders, the fire incidents involving colossal loss caused to the standing crops during harvesting season besides in industrial units, would be checked substantially.

Earlier, the Chief Minister flagged off these fire-tenders from Municipal Bhawan here.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Local Government Vivek Pratap Singh apprised the Chief Minister that the fire-tenders have been dispatched to 20 fire stations newly set up in 13 districts — Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Ropar, Barnala and Sangrur.

Besides, the department would soon receive the quick response vehicles, which would be provided to these fire stations.

Notably, at present 49 fire stations are functioning in Punjab under various Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils, in which 207 fire-tenders are working.

At present in case of any untoward incident, the fire-tenders have to cover a distance of 50 to 60 km. To provide quick and better service to the people and to reduce the response time the government has set up 20 new fire stations and this would increase the number of these fire stations to 69 and the area of working will be reduce from 50-60 km to 25-30 km.

