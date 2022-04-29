INDIA

Mann dedicates multipurpose fire tenders in 20 stations

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday dedicated new multipurpose fire and mini fire tenders in the 20 newly established fire stations.

Lauding this citizen-centric initiative of the Local Government Department, Mann said it would be instrumental in saving the life and property of the people from the hazardous fire incidents often taking place.

He hoped with pressing into service these newly multipurpose and mini tenders, the fire incidents involving colossal loss caused to the standing crops during harvesting season besides in industrial units, would be checked substantially.

Earlier, the Chief Minister flagged off these fire-tenders from Municipal Bhawan here.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Local Government Vivek Pratap Singh apprised the Chief Minister that the fire-tenders have been dispatched to 20 fire stations newly set up in 13 districts — Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Ropar, Barnala and Sangrur.

Besides, the department would soon receive the quick response vehicles, which would be provided to these fire stations.

Notably, at present 49 fire stations are functioning in Punjab under various Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils, in which 207 fire-tenders are working.

At present in case of any untoward incident, the fire-tenders have to cover a distance of 50 to 60 km. To provide quick and better service to the people and to reduce the response time the government has set up 20 new fire stations and this would increase the number of these fire stations to 69 and the area of working will be reduce from 50-60 km to 25-30 km.

20220429-151603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Quarantine or negative Covid report must in Himachal

    IPL 2022: Good to be back at the Royals, say Karun...

    Army gave robust response to Chinese attempts to change status quo:...

    Kherki Daula toll plaza to be shifted within six months :...