‘Mann ka Malhar’: Rendering a raga onto canvas

New Delhi, July 23 (IANSlife) Aptly coinciding with the monsoon, an ongoing virtual exhibition captures the many moods of Malhar – from an uncontrollable storm to a sense of longing, wonderment and tranquillity.

Within the realm of Indian mythology and legend, Malhar is one of the most ancient ragas in Hindustani classical music that, when sung, is believed to induce torrential rainfall. The story is famously traced to Tansen, a prominent figure in Hindustani classical music, in the court of the Mughal emperor Akbar.

Titled, ‘Malhar: A lyrical exposition’, it presents works of art that explore raga Malhar within minds and emotions. Curated by Chhavi Jain, the online show depicts how artists interpret the Malhar within their state of being and depict the ‘Mann ka Malhar’ on art mediums.

Presented by Anant Art, the show features 10 artists from across India, and is a culmination of dialogues between artists and their artworks. The backdrop of this is a shared, yet unique experience of the pandemic that has impacted realities and intensified complexities around us.

Malhar, a raga of night time, is usually depicted in its intense form and visualised in hues of blue and deep purple. Despite its association with rain or the monsoon, the depiction of this raga, in forms of bandish (musical compositions) and other forms of representation, has been variable – from an uncontrollable storm to a sense of longing, wonderment and tranquillity.

Tanaya Sharma’s ‘Garden of Bloom’ uses the symbol of floating crowns to suggest alleviation of oppressive, hierarchical systems as a method of cleansing brought about by the rains. Abhijit Saikia conceives an image of displacement and longing, inspired from his surrounding realities, as though struck by an unpredictable storm.

Rajib Chowdhury creates magic with his perception of monsoon and adorns his work with Agha Shahid Ali Khan’s poetry. Artist and professor Indrapramit Roy delves into the unpredictable nature of life as well as the anxieties of urban life especially during monsoon.

The exhibition is live at www.anantart.com, till August 20, 2020.

