Commenting on the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly talk show, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the ‘Mann ki Baat’ is a forum for the expression of the country’s feelings.

Speaking to reporters in his home constituency of Shiggaon on Sunday, Bommai said that the ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show is heard in every house in the country as it is the expression of the country.

“It is also the platform to hear people’s problems and to suggest solutions. The programme connects to the country those who are doing small jobs in villages, and has helped many to change their jobs to become self-employed. This is an excellent programme. The entire country will get inspiration if they find a perfect place for the exchange of thoughts. It is open to everyone,” said Bommai.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great leader and he must be complimented for successfully conducting the 100th edition of the programme.

The programme broadcast at 11 am on the last Sunday of every month, debuted on October 3, 2014, which was a Friday. Over the last eight and half years, the Prime Minister has spoken about issues and topics that are inspirational or have a bearing on the lives of Indians.

