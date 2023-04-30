INDIA

‘Mann ki Baat’, a forum for expression of nation’s feelings: K’taka CM Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

Commenting on the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly talk show, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the ‘Mann ki Baat’ is a forum for the expression of the country’s feelings.

Speaking to reporters in his home constituency of Shiggaon on Sunday, Bommai said that the ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show is heard in every house in the country as it is the expression of the country.

“It is also the platform to hear people’s problems and to suggest solutions. The programme connects to the country those who are doing small jobs in villages, and has helped many to change their jobs to become self-employed. This is an excellent programme. The entire country will get inspiration if they find a perfect place for the exchange of thoughts. It is open to everyone,” said Bommai.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great leader and he must be complimented for successfully conducting the 100th edition of the programme.

The programme broadcast at 11 am on the last Sunday of every month, debuted on October 3, 2014, which was a Friday. Over the last eight and half years, the Prime Minister has spoken about issues and topics that are inspirational or have a bearing on the lives of Indians.

20230430-154203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Protests continue in TN over capture of wild elephant

    Following in the footsteps of an iconic leader

    India targeted through cyber intrusions by RedFoxtrot linked to Chinese military

    Junior World Championships: Unnati, Anupama, Sankar to lead India’s challenge