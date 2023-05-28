Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to two students, Gyamar Nyokum from Arunachal Pradesh, and Vishakha Singh from Bihar, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio talk show on Sunday.

The students had participated in the Yuva Sangam initiative, aimed at introducing new cultures between the people of two states.

Nyokum, a first-year student at NIT (AP), informed PM Modi that he learned about Yuva Sangam through his institute and subsequently searched for information about it on the Internet. He travelled to Rajasthan through Yuva Sangam and discovered the rich culture of the state.

“It was my first time visiting a place outside of Arunachal Pradesh. I learned about the vibrant culture of Rajasthan, which I had never known before,” Nyokum shared with PM Modi. In response, Modi informed Gyamar that many soldiers posted at the Arunachal Pradesh border are from Rajasthan and suggested that Gyamar would feel happy when he meets them.

PM Modi then requested Nyokum to write a blog about his journey, detailing how he learned about new cultures and experienced the heritage of Rajasthan.

After Nyokum, PM Modi spoke with Vishakha Singh from Sasaram Village in Bihar. She is currently studying Computer Science and is in her second year of the programme. Singh informed PM Modi that she learned about Yuva Sangam through her college’s WhatsApp group and decided to participate in it.

When PM Modi asked Vishakha Singh if she had learned about new cultures and tried different foods, given that the food culture of Bihar and Tamil Nadu is quite different, she replied that everything was amazing. She shared, “I learned how to adopt and embrace a new culture. I was sent to Tamil Nadu, where I visited ISRO and met the Lieutenant Governor of Tamil Nadu. I tried new food, made new friends, and had meaningful conversations.”

PM Modi also requested Vishakha to write a blog, sharing her experience and enlightening others about how she learned about the new culture.

20230528-120401