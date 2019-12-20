Mann Ki Baat: PM commends J&K initiative HIMAYAT

New Delhi, 29 Dec (IANS) Addressing the nation in his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ interaction of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended a unique initiative ‘HIMAYAT’, that has been transforming lives of thousands of disadvantaged teenagers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister took the names of youngsters like Raqeeb Ul Rehman from Kashmir’s Anantnag district, who took up a course in retail team leadership programme and was now working in a corporate organisation.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about a number of teenagers like Faiyaz, who had trained under the HIMAYAT program.

Himayat is a placement linked skill training programme for unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir and is being implemented by the Himayat Mission Management Unit, Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKSRLM). –IANS

