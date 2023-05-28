During his address to the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people to visit various museums and share attractive pictures taken there with the hashtag ‘#MuseumMemory.’

PM Modi mentioned that he recently visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial museum in Japan, describing it as an emotional experience. He emphasized the importance of cherishing historical memories, which can greatly benefit future generations. Museums often provide new lessons and extensive learning opportunities, he added.

Highlighting the International Museum Expo recently organised in India, PM Modi stated that it showcased the specialties of over 1,200 museums from around the world.

He proceeded to provide information about different museums, urging people to visit them. For instance, Gurugram houses a unique museum called ‘Museo Camera’, which exhibits a collection of over 8,000 cameras dating back to 1860. In Tamil Nadu, the ‘Museum of Possibilities’ has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of Divyang people (persons with disabilities). Additionally, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya preserves more than 70,000 items.

PM Modi also mentioned the Indian Memory Project, an online museum established in 2010. It aims to connect India’s glorious history through pictures and stories submitted from all over the world, particularly focusing on the memories related to the horrors of Partition.

Furthermore, he shared that 10 new museums dedicated to the contribution of tribal brothers and sisters in the freedom struggle are being established. He highlighted the Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial and the revival of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial.

PM Modi expressed that Delhi is adorned with various museums, including the P.M. Museum dedicated to all former Prime Ministers of the country. He acknowledged the National War Memorial, Police Memorial, Dandi Memorial, and the Statue of Unity Museum, where people pay their respects daily.

The prime minister concluded by stating that the list of museums across the country was extensive, and for the first time, comprehensive information about all the museums in India has been compiled.

