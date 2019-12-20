Mann Ki Baat: PM urges youth to buy local products

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the youth, during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, to use local products till 2022 as the country marks its 75th year of Independence.

He mentioned how women of Kadipur in Uttar Pradesh have become self-reliant by learning to make slippers. The women self help group has also established a “chappal production plant” in the area. This not only has generated the revenue for the women working in the plant, but has also given employment opportunities to the villagers.

He also appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Police for taking the initiative of buying those locally produced slippers for their family members and themselves and enabling those women to earn their livelihood by the initiative.

The Prime Minister said: “As we are going to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence in the year 2022, I urge all the youth of this country to use ‘Swadesi’ and buy local products in order to give impetus to the local produce and generate employment in the country”.

He said: “Can we add products made locally to our lifestyle that have the sweat and hard work of fellow Indians? I am asking you to do this just for two to three years until the 75th year of Independence.” He said the youth of this country is self motivated and is capable of doing this without the government initiative.

Modi also mentioned ‘Swadesi Movement’ initiated by Mahatma Gandhi which encouraged people to buy local products. He said that the movement was aimed at paving the way for Indians to become self reliant and remove poverty.

