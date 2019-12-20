Mann ki Baat: Sankalp 95 in Bihar comes for PM’s praise

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Addressing the nation, in the last Mann Ki Baat program of 2019, the Prime Minister applauded the role of alumni associations of Bettiah in nation building.

Taking the example of Sankalp 95, the prime minister complimented the group of alumni from the old students of KR High School, 1995 batch, in west Champaran of Bihar, for taking a resolution to create public health awareness in their area.

Bettiah Medical College and many others have joined in this initiative to improve health access for the common people in the district.

The Prime Minister cited Sankalp 95 as an example for everyone to follow.

Prime Minister said under the aegis of ‘Sankalp 95’, Government Medical College of Bettiah and many hospitals joined in this campaign.

